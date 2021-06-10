Dog Dies In House Fire North Of Oxbow

Two People Got Out Of The Home Safely

CASS COUNTY, N.D. – A dog dies in an early morning fire two miles north of Oxbow, North Dakota.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Offices tells KVRR Local News the fire broke out in a home along County Road 81. They got the call around 2:45 Thursday morning.

The fire started in the kitchen.

Two people in the home got out safely.

One dog died in the fire.

Firefighters from Horace, Kindred, Davenport and Walcott got the fire out relatively quickly.

Crews remained on scene for several hours checking over the home.