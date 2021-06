Fire destroys recycling truck in Jamestown

courtesy, KFGO

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) – Smoke could be seen for miles after a recycling truck caught fire in Jamestown.

Jamestown Rural Fire Chief Brian Paulson says it took 7 trucks and 17 firefighters to put out the blaze. Crews were on the scene for about 90 minutes.

The fire started behind the cab of the truck. The truck was destroyed. There were no injuries.