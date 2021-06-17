Pet Connection: Meet Decker

Decker Loves People And Loves To Play With Other Dogs

Decker loves to play with the big dogs.

The one-year-old Lab mix comes to Pet Connection this week from 4 Luv of Dog Rescue.

Decker loves getting up close for cuddles and pets, and loves tearing up his toys.

He’s really getting along with the other dog at his foster home. They romp and play rough together like old friends.

He would really do well in a home with another big dog to play with.

Decker is a sweetie who could really use a good forever home.

Click here to find out more about him.

4 Luv of Dog is getting a big boost this weekend. Jordan’s Way is a non-profit that’s going on a nationwide tour raising money for animal shelters in all 50 states. [CG :GET\Jordan’s Way Fundraiser\4 Luv Of Dog\This

They will be here this Saturday hosting a live fundraiser from 6-10 p-m at the 4 Luv of Dog Shelter.

You can donate there or donate right now on Facebook.

Click here for more info.