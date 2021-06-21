Adolescent Covid-19 Rate is low in North Dakota

NORTH DAKOTA (KVRR) — New data is showing teens are not getting their Covid vaccines since being authorized to do so.

North Dakota’s health department shows that nearly 13 percent of the state’s adolescents are fully vaccinated. This comes after the FDA and CDC gave Pfizer and Moderna emergency authorization to administer doses.

A Sanford official says some barriers could make teens shy away from getting vaccinated.

“It’s a new vaccine, so understandably people are a bit hesitant about new technology or anything new. The other barrier is many of the young adults and kids don’t perceive themselves to be at high risk. The other barrier we talked about is people procrastinating that now the cases are low, so their risk perception is lower,” Sanford Health Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Avish Nagpal said.

There has been only one reported teen death from COVID-19 in North Dakota.