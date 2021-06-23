West Fargo fire ‘suspicious’ but likely not related to recent dumpster fires

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – The West Fargo Fire Department’s Arson K9 is being used to help determine the cause of a fire that destroyed a vehicle Wednesday morning.

The vehicle was located at 9th St. and 32nd Avenue. Firefighters were able to quickly put out the fire. No injuries were reported.

Fire Chief Dan Fuller says the cause of the fire appears “suspicious,” but Fuller says he does not believe there’s a connection to a series of arson-related dumpster fires in Fargo.

The vehicle was a total loss, and there was no damage to surrounding buildings.