New housing development in Barnesville offers incentives

BARNESVILLE, Minn. (KVRR) — The city of Barnesville is welcoming people to move there by offering incentives to home buyers.

“We’ve kicked off our ‘Choose Barnesville’ campaign and we’re so excited,” City of Barnesville Economic Development Director, Karen Lauer said.

With a brand new housing development consisting of 60 lots, Barnesville is ready to welcome people into their new homes.

“What’s really neat about this housing development is it offers a number of amenities people are really looking for. No backyard neighbors is one thing,” said Lauer.

Getting people into town is one thing, but making them stay is another, that’s why Lauer says there are some incentives for people who purchase a new home.

“We’re offering a two year property tax rebate and if people choose to either build or purchase a house they would get the two year property tax rebate in addition to our free utility incentive that has a value of $1500 and we’re happy to do that as a way of saying welcome to Barnesville,” Lauer said.

Lauer says the location of the new development is close enough to the FM metro while also being minutes away from Minnesota’s freshest waters.

“We like to say we’re 25 minutes from anywhere. So, folks can hop on the interstate and that really appeals to folks that have recreational interests, whether that’d be fishing or hunting; So, we’re really the center of attention,” added Lauer.

With lots beginning at $12,000, people looking for a new home have options to work with.

“We have spec houses that are under construction which means that these homes are not pre-sold, but if people are interested in having a brand new home but don’t want to go through the hassle of actually building the home they are able to work with contractors and make some of those final selections,” said Lauer.

Lauer says It takes about four months to build the new homes.

So far 15 of the lots have already been purchased.