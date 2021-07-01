Pet Connection: Meet Pilot

Pilot Wants A Home Where He's Free To Be His Silly Self

Pilot is a shy guy who will start showing off his personality once he warms up to you.

He joins us for this week’s Pet Connection from Humane Society of the Lakes in Detroit Lakes.

The 8-month-old Heeler mix wants a home where he can stretch his legs and run.

He also loves a good bed to rest on after he’s done running. He’ll even get silly and sleep on his back.

He does fine with other dogs and could to go a home with gentle children.

But, as his breed indicates, he would NOT do well with chickens.

If Pilot is the guy for you check out his profile by clicking here.