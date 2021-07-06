Two Teens Trying Out For Men’s National Sled Hockey Teams

Two Teen Girls Will Try Out For the Women's Team

Grant Boser & Tyler Shepersky / HOPE, Inc.

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Two teens are trying out for the Men’s National Sled Hockey Team.

It is by invitation only.

19-year-old Grant Boser and 16-year-old Tyler Shepersky are members of the HOPE, Inc. sled hockey team.

They are two of the top 45 players in the country invited to the tryouts.

16-year-old Lynsey Warne and 15-year-old Chloe Kirkpatrick will be trying out for the Women’s National Sled Hockey Team.

The tryouts start Sunday in New Jersey and we wish them all the best.