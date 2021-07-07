Fargo AirSho Is Seeking Non-Profit Groups To Volunteer During The Show

FARGO, N.D. — Fargo AirSho is in need of a few dozen volunteers for the upcoming show on July 24 and 25.

The organization is taking applications from registered 501c non-profits.

They say the positions are paid and the organization will get a donation from the AirSho.

Volunteers will get free admission, parking and lunch.

Groups are asked to provide volunteers for both days.

They are looking for people to work concessions, admission gates, parking, and chalet attendants.

Interested organizations may reach out to volunteer1@fargoairsho.com for more details and application materials.