LIVE: Red River Market Comes to Broadway Square

We're taking a healthy interest in what's happening there.

If there’s one thing we’ve learned during this pandemic, it’s that making your health a top priority can really pay off.

And the Red River Market and its local growers are making it easier than ever.

You can shop for fresh, locally produced fruits, veggies, plants and flowers during opening day this Saturday at their new, Broadway Square location.

The space in downtown Fargo is bigger than previous locations for the market.

The Red River Market’s Simone Wai says Broadway Square gives them more room to spread out vendor booths.

They’re including some new vendors this year, and while you shop, you can catch some live music, and splash in the public fountain to keep cool.

Wai Zoomed in live with the Morning Show’s Emily Welker to talk about some of her favorite new offerings this year, including local vendors featuring Vietnamese and African cuisine, and much more you can find at their opening day Saturday in downtown.

For more information:

https://www.redriver.market/?fbclid=IwAR03wlrwQeylcv9NqB_IG8yJO2EcIRClN88BN3XmXFtRxYDUo9ahXLgvu3w#visit