Minneapolis Fed mandates COVID-19 vaccinations for all employees

MINNEAPOLIS (KVRR) – The Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis is requiring all employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

“We recently announced to our 1,100 colleagues at the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis that we are instituting a new policy requiring all employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of August as a condition of continuing employment” President and CEO Neel Kashkari said.

“The Minneapolis Fed is a visible institution in our region and we know many employers have not yet made a decision about their own COVID-19 vaccine policy, so we thought it worthwhile to explain why this policy makes sense for our institution.”

Kashkari says exceptions will be made for employees with medical conditions and sincerely held religious beliefs.

“In order to fulfill our public-service mission, we need more face-to-face contact than remote work allows, but there is no way for us to bring a critical mass of our staff back into our facilities and maintain social distancing. Hence, we need our employees to be vaccinated.