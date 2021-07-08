Pet Connection: Meet Sangria

An intoxicatingly pretty girl.

Sweet Sangria hasn’t had the smoothest existence so far.

The pretty girl was an owner surrender to Lakota, N.D.-based Happy Acres horse rescue along with her siblings.

She’s got as nice a nature as you’d expect from her name, and loves affection and being around people.

However, she’s not ready to ride yet, but she’s making progress in that direction.

Like all horses, she’s going to require a new family who has the time, patience and energy to help her adjust and learn new skills.

Happy Acres Lesa Kadlec-Haase shows us what it’s like to handle Sangria and gives us the details about how you can learn more about this special sweetie.

For more information:

https://www.facebook.com/search/top?q=happy%20acres%20rescue%20of%20nd