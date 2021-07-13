LIVE: Return of the Downtown Street Fair

Some fairly good news for you fans of fun in the region.

It’s a return to one of the region’s biggest gatherings of the summer festival season:

the Downtown Fargo Street Fair is kicking off with a bang and a big concert this Thursday.

It’s billed as the region’s largest free event, with 150 thousand visitors expected over the course of the three-day event.

It spans eight city blocks and features food, craft, music, alcohol, nonprofit and other vendors converging on Fargo from all over the country.

This year’s event is a return to a familiar route through downtown’s main drag, along Broadway.

The last couple of years organizers had to change routes because of construction.

This year is also a return to the 45-year tradition derailed by the pandemic last year.

This week’s Street Fair will be the first in which Broadway Square will be open.

This time around, fairgoers will also enjoy more live music and entertainment, including a free concert Thursday night.

Downtown Community Partnership’s Development Coordinator Lora Larson Zoomed in live to talk about the year’s worth of planning and prep for the return of the street fair and how many people the nonprofit expects to see in downtown over the next three days.