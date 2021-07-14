Man escapes serious injury in fiery crash in northern Minnesota

PARK RAPIDS, Minn. (KVRR/KFGO) – The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office has released a report from a fiery crash earlier this month where a suburban Twin Cities area man told a deputy that he stopped at multiple bars before the wreck.

Fifty-one-year-old David John of Lino Lakes left a county road and went into the ditch.

The 1978 Ford Bronco that he was driving was destroyed. The Bemidji Fire Dept. put out the flames that started the ditch on fire.

A field sobriety test put John’s blood-alcohol level at .138. John suffered facial injuries in the crash.