Sen. Klobuchar expects to hear if Canadian border is opening up soon

U.S. & CANADA (KVRR) — As COVID-19 restrictions ease up across North Dakota and Minnesota the question remains on when Canada will open its border.

The northern neighbor has only allowed essential travelers to enter the country.

Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar says an announcement is expected within the next week. She has been working alongside 15 other senators to push the Canadian government to further ease border restrictions for all travelers.

“It is tourism, it’s money on both sides of the border, it’s making it easier to see your family and friends and it’s also about getting goods to market. We have such a close relationship with the Canadians, they’re the biggest trading partner out of Minnesota and the upper Midwest,” Klobuchar said.

Klobuchar says the possibility of opening the border up increases as more people get vaccinated against COVID-19.