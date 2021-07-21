ND oil production flat due to worker shortage

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) – Oil production is flat in North Dakota due to a workforce shortage as the industry recovers from the coronavirus pandemic.

Companies say they are in need of workers to inject water, sand and chemicals down wells to crack open rock and release oil, a process known as hydraulic fracking.

State Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms says eight crews are currently working in North Dakota, down from at least 20 which would typically be working in the state at today’s oil prices.

Helms says many workers went to Texas where activity was significantly higher than it was in North Dakota.