Fargo Firefighters Battle 2 Apartment Complex Fires Blocks From Each Other

Apartment Unit, Row Of Garages Burned

FARGO, N.D. — Fargo Firefighters were busy battling two fires within blocks of each other at apartment complexes Thursday morning.

The first fire broke out at 1431 Oak Manor Ave. some time after midnight, according to Fargo Fire Battalion Chief Jason Ness. That’s just south of I-94 near University.

Firefighters responded to a row of garages burning.

They found heavy fire.

They were concerned an apartment building next to the garages could catch fire.

It was taking heat.

They were able to knock the fire out and keep it from spreading.

Nobody was hurt, but several garage units were destroyed.

While firefighters were tackling that fire, they got a call about an apartment fire three blocks to the south at 2660 15th St. S.

Crews diverted to that fire. A second floor apartment was on fire.

A family of three in the unit was able to get out.

But as smoke filled the hallways, some neighbors had to jump off their balconies to escape.

Ness says there were no injuries.

They got the fire out, with only one unit uninhabitable. That family in in the care of the Red Cross.

Investigators are looking into the causes of the fires this morning. Initial reports indicate both fires were accidental.

Ness says it’s lucky that no one was hurt in either blaze.