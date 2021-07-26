Fargo Woman Dead In Head On Crash Near Evansville, Minnesota

DOUGLAS CO., Minn. — A 72-year-old Fargo woman is dead after a head on crash in Douglas County Monday afternoon.

Authorities say the woman crossed the center line on County Road 41 between Evansville and I-94 into the path of an oncoming pickup.

She died at the scene. Her name is being withheld while family is notified.

The driver and passenger in the pickup were two men from Brandon and Parkers Prairie, Minnesota.

They were taken to Alomere Health Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The crash is under investigation.