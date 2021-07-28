What are the COVID-19 policies on local college campuses this fall

What are the mask and vaccination policies as the 2021 semester is set to begin.

FARGO, ND (KVRR) — Students are headed back to campus this fall including MSUM, NDSU, UND and Concordia.

At Minnesota State University Moorhead, vaccinations are not required but are strongly encouraged.

MSUM is offering incentives for students and employees who share why they got vaccinated.

They are also offering vaccination clinics on campus.

They are also offering vaccination clinics on campus.

Masks are not required, but are encouraged if not vaccinated.

Campus officials say they continue to closely monitor recommendations from CDC, MDH and the System Office as well as case rates in our community.

North Dakota State University is expected to release an update to their COVID-19 guidelines later this week.

Click on this link to go to the current policy at NDSU.

At the University of North Dakota the UND Pandemic Response team has a scheduled meeting on Thursday to discuss the COVID-19 response.

As of July 28, this is UND’s current masking/face covering policy.

Mask usage on campus is strongly encouraged but not required for fully vaccinated individuals as of June 1, 2021.

The University of North Dakota’s Healthy Hawks safety precautions against COVID-19 have been a part of campus life for more than a year now, and they’ve served us well to protect the flock — especially for our most vulnerable members.

These protocols, including proactive testing and detailed contract tracing, allowed us to keep the virus in check and the University open for our students, staff and faculty.

UND policy states the strongest measure of protection is vaccination, which has been a game-changer for campus and the local community.

The University, in consultation with local and state health officials, will continue to monitor COVID-19 cases, as well as CDC guidelines, and adjust as necessary as we have throughout the entire pandemic.

The safety of our community remains of the utmost importance.

Concordia College students, faculty and staff currently are under the following COVID-19 policy.

Vaccinations are strongly encouraged, but not required for faculty, staff and students.

Masks are not required in college buildings or on college grounds for vaccinated individuals.

People who are not fully vaccinated (two weeks since final vaccine dose) should wear face coverings indoors, including in classrooms, and practice social distancing.

The college is regularly evaluating our COVID safety guidelines in consultation with the Minnesota Department of Health.

Unless risk levels direct a need for change, our current mask and vaccination guidelines will be in place for the Fall semester.