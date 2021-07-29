Pet Connection: Meet Nori

Nori Is A Goofball Who Wants Someone To Be A Cuddle Bug With

Nori is a loving girl.

The 2 1/2 year-old Lab/Shepherd mix is a goofy girl.

She loves walks and playing in the backyard.

She likes to throw her toys and then pounce on them.

She spends most of her days by her foster mom’s side before playing outside in the evenings.

Nori wants to be the only dog in your home.

She would go well with older kids, but might play a little too rough for small children.

But this snuggle bug would make a great addition to your family if you give her a chance.

Find out more about Nori by clicking here. Please click on the link. The first photo of her on her profile is amazing.