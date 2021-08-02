Criminal Complaint: Eric Reinbold Believed Wife Was Cheating

PENNINGTON CO., Minn. — A Pennington County woman was stabbed multiple times and left to bleed to death by her jealous husband, according to a warrant filed Friday as the search for the suspect continues.

Eric Reinbold is wanted on murder charges in the death of his wife Lissette at their home near Oklee.

According to the criminal complaint, she was found by her children lying in a driveway the morning of July 9.

When first responders arrived, they found her dead with stab wounds to her neck.

One of the children told investigators they thought Eric was upset because he believed Lissette was seeing another man.

Messages from the suspect’s phone, obtained by deputies by a warrant, detail Reinbold growing upset with their deteriorating relationship.

At the time of her death, Eric was living in a camper down the road from Lissette’s home.

A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to his arrest.