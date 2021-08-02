Three people, including 2 children, killed in fiery crash

GLEN ULLIN, N.D. – Three people have died in a fiery interstate crash west of Bismarck.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says a 32-year-old woman and two children, a boy and a girl, were killed Sunday when their vehicle veered off of Interstate 94 near Glen Ullin, entered the median, then vaulted down to railroad tracks below the interstate bridge.

The patrol says the vehicle rolled over and caught fire. Authorities say the three were traveling from Bismarck to Sheridan, Wyoming.

The victims have not yet been identified.