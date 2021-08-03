Sen. Cramer Introduces Bill To Mandate Voter ID if States Mandate Vaccine Proof

WASHINGTON, D.C. — North Dakota Republican Sen. Kevin Cramer introduces a bill that would require states that mandate proof of vaccination to also mandate voter ID.

It’s in response to New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announcing the city will require proof of COVID-19 vaccination status at indoor restaurants, gyms and entertainment venues.

That is a first in the U.S.

Cramer says 20 states including North Dakota have outright banned the possibility of requiring proof of vaccination.

He says his bill would ensure states are being consistent about their identification requirements.

The senator’s office also noted that California and New York do not have voter ID requirements except for those who are voting for the very first time.

A Monmouth University poll published in June showed that the vast majority of Americans, 80%, support voter ID requirements.