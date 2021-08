I-94 reopen between Alexandria and Osakis

UPDATE: Highway has been reopened.

ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (KVRR) – The Minnesota State Patrol says I-94 has been closed in both directions between Alexandria and Osakis following a law enforcement-related pursuit.

Sgt. Jesse Grabow says the pursuit has ended but the incident is still active.

Traffic in both directions is being temporarily rerouted at exits 103 & 114.