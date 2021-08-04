Masks recommended, five days of in-person learning approved for Moorhead schools

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – The Moorhead School Board has approved the district’s Safe Return to In-Person Learning Plan for the upcoming school year which includes an indoor mask recommendation and five days a week in-person learning.

The plan was passed during a special meeting Wednesday.

Face coverings will be required on buses to comply with federal mass transit mandates.

The district says it will conduct contact tracing and quarantines when necessary, but people who have been vaccinated won’t have to quarantine in most instances.

The safe learning plan also touches on social distancing, cleaning, personal hygiene and ventilation.

“We are excited to welcome our students back to the classrooms and are committed to the health and safety of our Spud staff and students. We remain grateful for the support and partnership of our staff, families and community as we make these complex plans to provide safe educational environments where our students can thrive,” Superintendent Dr. Brandon Lunak said.

Student meals will continue to be provided for free because of funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.