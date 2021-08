Man critically injured outside of Fargo hotel motel

FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – A man is hospitalized in critical condition after he was found unconscious outside of Motel 6 in Fargo after what apparently was a fight.

Police were called to the motel near I-29 and 13th Avenue South at about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Officers and detectives are investigating the circumstances leading up to the incident and no further information is being released at this time.