Blown Tire Helps Set Off Grass Fires In Ditch Along I-29 Near Grand Forks, Driver Cited

Courtesy: Christi Boe Brose

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Sparks from a blown tire set the ditch on fire south of Grand Forks.

A viewer sent us this video of fires that broke out in three different spots along a three quarter mile stretch of I-29.

North Dakota Highway Patrol tells us that around 2 Sunday afternoon, a vehicle pulling a trailer blew a tire.

Sparks from the wheel set the west ditch on fire.

The driver was eventually stopped.

Patrick Maloney was cited for operation of an unsafe motor vehicle.