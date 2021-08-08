West Fargo 13U team headed for Babe Ruth World Series

A local youth baseball team is betting the odds this year and making a run to be champions at the world series

WEST FARGO, ND (KVRR) — The West Fargo Rattlers won the 13-year-old Midwest Plains Regional game last Sunday and today they are preparing to take a trip to Jamestown, New York to play in the Babe Ruth World Series.

The Rattlers season had its ups and down from their lead pitcher suffering an elbow injury in the third game of the season with a new coaching staff and players.

Clearly that did not stop these guys from winning the regional tournament going 5-1 and earning that bid to the world series. Head Coach Kellen Bjone says that he is happy to be able to continue this baseball run and what the players are saying about their experience.

“Not to take anything for granted. We really only get one more week to play with each other let’s take every out every inning every at bat and make the best out of it and let’s play for you team mates to the left and right of you and those guys took that to heart and really did not want to stop playing baseball and when we got the opportunity to go to the world series I don’t think any of these kids will take that for granted,” said head coach Bjone.

“I mean you kind of just have to step up and make the plays you might not usually make and you just have to ne a team and play together,” said Jackson Narum.

“I’m very excited I’m real excited about for the experience and to have fun with all my friends and play baseball too,” said Jack Josephson.

The team leaves for Jamestown Wednesday morning and will be having a fundraiser at Blaze’s Pizza on Tuesday from 4-8 for traveling expenses for the trip.

The Babe Ruth World Series will be Aug. 14 to the 21. West Fargo will play the host team Jamestown at 7 p.m. on that Saturday.