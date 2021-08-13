Programming note: Where to watch the United game Saturday

SAINT PAUL, Minn. (KVRR) – There are Minnesota sporting events you can watch on KVRR and Antenna TV this weekend.

Because of KVRR showing the Vikings preseason game against the Broncos at 3:00 Saturday afternoon, the Minnesota United soccer game against Los Angeles will begin at 5:00 PM on Antenna TV. The United game will air following the Vikings game on KVRR.

Don’t know where to find Antenna TV? Click here to find the channel in your area.