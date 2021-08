Gov. Walz Extends $100 Gift Card Reward for COVID-19 Vaccinations

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Gov. Tim Walz is extending Minnesota’s successful $100 COVID-19 vaccination reward program by one week through August 22.

More than 55,000 newly-vaccinated Minnesotans have already registered for the Visa gift card.

That is a 129% increase over the last month.

You have to be 12 or older and get your first shot by August 22 to qualify.

You can submit a request for the $100 Visa gift card at mn.gov/covid19/100.