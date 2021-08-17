Fire temporarily evacuates Fargo hotel

FARGO, N.D. ( KVRR) — A kitchen fire temporarily evacuates people staying at a Fargo hotel.

Just before 10 this morning firefighters were dispatched to Mainstay Suites on 19th Avenue and 44th street South.

Staff working at the extended stay hotel were able to evacuate everyone out the building, as well as put out the small kitchen fire.

“They came by knocking on everybody’s door, get out, get out, get out. Fire, fire, get out. You could smell the smoke on the bottom floor and when they exhausted the fan out of the bottom you could smell it there,” Hotel guest Cletus Moore said.

No injuries were reported, however those staying inside the unit that caught fire were displaced.

Everyone else was able to return to their suites.