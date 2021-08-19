Jennifer Carnahan resigns as Minnesota GOP chairwoman

Thanks everyone for an amazing past four years! We’ve done much to build our party to where it is today and I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished. Remember, love always wins over hate, and I can’t wait to share what is next up in my career. Stay tuned! Love to all 🍾💛 https://t.co/LBHrFV4LfF — Jennifer Carnahan Hagedorn (@jkcarnah) August 20, 2021

Facing controversy, Republican Party of Minnesota Chairwoman Jennifer Carnahan announced Thursday night she will resign from her post.

In a statement, Carnahan says: “Our party has faced difficult circumstances over the past week with the indictment of one of our party’s major donors for the heinous acts of sex trafficking and obstruction of justice. I want to be very clear in unequivocally stating that I had no knowledge or involvement in those activities. I trust justice will be served, and he will spend the rest of his life in prison.”