Face Masks Required Indoors at UND Starting Monday

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Just days after UND President Andrew Armacost said he wasn’t mandating face masks this semester, there has been a change of course.

As classes begin on Monday, a face mask requirement is now in place for all indoor spaces at UND including classrooms, academic buildings, hallways, administrative buildings and Chester Fritz Library and other spots.

It does not apply to individual living spaces or offices.

The move comes after Grand Forks was moved into the CDC’s high level of COVID-19 transmission category.

Masks are also required in indoor public settings at MSUM.

A classroom mask mandate is in effect Monday at NDSU.