Moorhead Officer Given Lifesaving Award

MOORHEAD, Minn. — A Moorhead Police Officer is honored for helping save a woman’s life.

On July 8th, Officer Brett Kvam was first to arrive on scene for a female in cardiac arrest in her apartment.

He quickly moved her to the floor and started CPR.

As other first responders arrived, she regained her pulse.

Kvam was given the Moorhead Police Department’s Lifesaving Award for his quick response that significantly impacted the victim’s survival.