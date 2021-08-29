Black visionary work displayed At West Acres Mall

A local visual artist is given the opportunity to put his work on display at West Acres Mall during an artist residency.

FARGO, ND (KVRR) — Franklin Ugochukwu is a Nigerian visual artist who uses his skills and imagination to share his voice and the stories of people through a single portrait.

“The underlying message of my art and my work is love,” he said.

Franklin says that it has been a heartwarming experience being able to connect with the public through his art and to showcase different cultures in a positive light.

“To see how people register and take into art how it makes them feel how it impacts them how the art shows representation in them and to feel love through it,” Ugochukwu added.

A Lot of his pieces are depictions of black culture and the depths of black people.

“I chose to represent people who look like me because we don’t have a lot of representation in high places. I also try to paint not just black trauma but black joy so there are a lot of joyful face because of lives are not just about trauma and what we go through but is also about the joyful side and it’s all about depicting us how we are the good and the bad,” Ugochukwu said.

To learn more about Franklin’s artwork and how to purchase it, visit his website here.