Boil Water Advisory In Effect for Barnesville

BARNESVILLE, Minn. — A boil water advisory is in effect for people living in Barnesville.

City leaders say a lightning strike in the area Saturday night caused an outage for the water system.

The town lost water pressure and the system is susceptible to contaminants.

They recommend that you not drink, brush teeth or cook with the tap water without boiling it first.

Free cases of water were being handed out Sunday afternoon at the Barnesville Fire Hall and will be given out again starting at 7:30 Monday morning at City Hall.

Minnesota Department of Health will be onsite to test samples Monday morning.