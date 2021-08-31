One Juvenile Dead, 4 Hurt After Rollover Crash Near Naytahwaush

MAHNOMEN CO., Minn. — A rollover crash near Naytahwaush, Minnesota leaves one juvenile dead and four others with serious injuries.

It happened around 8:30 Monday night on County Road 4.

Authorities say the driver was turning when the vehicle left the road and rolled.

One juvenile was pronounced dead at the scene while another has life-threatening head injuries.

Two were flown from the crash site while two others were taken to Mahnomen Health Center by ambulance before being moved to trauma centers.

The crash remains under investigation.