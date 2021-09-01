Motorcycle Driver Suffers Severe Head Injury In Crash

Crash happened on I-94 frontage road 2 miles east of Mapleton

CASS COUNTY, N.D. – A motorcycle driver is hospitalized with a serious head injury this morning after a late night crash on an I-94 frontage road.

North Dakota High Patrol says a 47-year-old Fargo woman was heading eastbound on the frontage road two miles east of Mapleton, when she failed to negotiate a curve and ran off the road.

She was thrown from the bike and suffered a head injury.

She was not wearing a helmet.

She was taken by a helicopter to a local hospital. The crash remains under investigation.