Overnight Shooting Near Romkey Park In Moorhead

Shooting Happened Around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday

MOORHEAD, Minn. – Moorhead Police are investigating a shooting overnight near Romkey Park.

Officers responded to the 1100 block of 19th Street South around 10:30 Wednesday night for reports of shots fired.

Officers identified the parking lot where the shooting happened and found the person who was shot nearby.

They were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

Officers have not made any arrests in the case, but they say it looks like it the people involved knew each other.