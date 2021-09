Otter Tail County man dies from bee stings

ERHARD, Minn. (KVRR/KFGO) – A rural Erhard, Minn. man died after he was attacked by a swarm of bees.

The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office says the man died Monday. The 68-year-old man was stung by bees or hornets five or six times.

He was working in his yard at the time. He initially had trouble breathing and was experiencing anaphylactic shock.

The man was unresponsive when deputies and paramedics arrived. His name has not been released.