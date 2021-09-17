LIVE: Scarecrows in the Garden

We don't mean to scare you, but we're almost out of time in the garden.

Scary thought indeed: your green, gorgeous, and growing garden is probably weeks, if not days, away from the first frost (and maybe freeze) of the season.

But this weekend you can scare off the end-of-summer sadness with a bunch of other gardening folks, and a great cause.

“Scarecrows in the Garden” launches for its very first year on Saturday morning at the Northern Plains Botanic Garden.

They’ve got 20 different creative, fun, interesting and artistic scarecrows set up for sale, all made by local artists, architects, businesses and other organizations.

Also there for sale: herbs, houseplants, exterior fall decor, botanical items, jams and jellies, baked goods and autumn- and Christmas-themed crafts.

Heart and Soul Community Cafe will be there for lunch, and there are children’s crafts, including pumpkin painting, to keep your kids busy while you shop and admire the gardens in their late-summer glory.

Admission is free, and all the funds they raise go toward funding and developing the Botanic Garden.

The Botanic Garden Society’s Joyce Pettinger Zoomed in live with the Morning Show to talk with Emily Welker about this weekend’s event.

