Wisconsin quadruple homicide victims were killed in St. Paul, investigators say

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) – The St. Paul Police Department announced Monday it is taking the lead in the investigation into the four people found dead in an abandoned vehicle in western Wisconsin after investigators determined the murders occurred in St. Paul.

All four victims were found left in a corn field in rural Dunn County, Wisconsin.

Thirty-five-year-old Loyace Foreman III, 26-year-old Matthew Isiah Pettus, 30-year-old Nitosha Lee Flug-Presley and 30-year-old Jasmine Christine Sturm were found by a farmer in a cornfield outside the Town of Sheridan in Dunn county on Sept. 12. The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office initially took the lead on the case.

On Wednesday, St. Paul police officers arrested 56-year-old Darren McWright of St. Paul, who also goes by the last name Osborne, in connection to the deaths. He is currently being held in the Ramsey County Jail.

McWright’s son, 37-year-old Antoine Suggs, turned himself into police in Gilbert, Arizona on Friday after investigators announced he was wanted for questioning. He remains in jail in Arizona, awaiting extradition, according to St. Paul police.

Both men are charged with four counts of hiding a corpse, according to complaints filed in Dunn County District Court.

The case remains under investigation. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, FBI and ATF are also working on the case.

St. Paul police are asking anyone with information on the murders to call them at 651-266-5650.