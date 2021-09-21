LIVE: North Dakota’s Joelle Bearstail, Author of “Bear’s Braid”

A tale -- tail? -- from a real-life experience we can all connect with.

A North Dakota author’s brand new children’s book is hitting the shelf at bookstores near you.

And author Joelle Bearstail says she thinks kids in our state, and their grownups, can use it as a way to come together and understand each other better.

Bearstail’s new book, called “Bear’s Braid”, is based on what she says are real-life bullying experiences her son went through in North Dakota.

The book aims to explain for readers why so many indigenous boys and men wear their hair long.

It discusses the importance of honoring who you are as a person within native culture.

Bearstail is a member of the Mandan, Hidatsa, and Arikara nation, also known as the Three Affiliated Tribes.

Her book is available through Barnes and Noble, and on Amazon.

You can also order through this website for a signed copy: website https://www.imaginativeinc.com/

Bearstail Zoomed in live to the Morning Show to talk with Emily Welker about her new book and what it’s like to be a first-time children’s book author.