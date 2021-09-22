Timberwolves part ways with Gersson Rosas

The Minnesota Timberwolves announced Wednesday they have parted ways with President of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas.

Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor released the following statement:

“Today, the Minnesota Timberwolves parted ways with President of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas. As an organization, we remain committed to building a winning team that our fans and city can be proud of.”

Wolves star Karl-Anthony Towns went to social media shortly after the team announced the news.

Rosas was hired to take over the Wolves’ front office in May of 2019. He orchestrated a massive roster overhaul before the NBA trade deadline in February of 2020 that sent Andrew Wiggins to the Golden State Warriors, and brought D’Angelo Russell to Minnesota.

Last year, Rosas dismissed Ryan Saunders as head coach after a 7-24 start, and within hours Chris Finch was named as his replacement to be the permanent head coach.