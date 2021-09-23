Suspect hit by deputy’s SUV dies of injuries

MOUNDS VIEW, Minn. – Authorities say a male suspect died after a Ramsey County sheriff’s deputy used an SUV to hit him on Wednesday when he began shooting at officers who were investigating a domestic assault in Mounds View.

The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that authorities were looking for the assault suspect when he began firing at approaching squad cars.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect narrowly missed a Mounds View officer and a sheriff’s deputy, and the deputy feared for his life when he used his vehicle to stop the threat.

The suspect ws taken to a Minneapolis hospital, where he died of his injuries.