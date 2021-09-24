LIVE: Oktoberfest

Beer at 10:45 in the morning? Hey, it's a cultural tradition.

It may not be quite October yet, but the city of Hankinson is getting you ready for it, starting Saturday.

The city’s annual Oktoberfest is back on again for the first time since the pandemic struck.

This would have been it’s 20th year celebrating German culture in our region.

But last year’s annual gathering was called off thanks to Covid.

Instead, they’re planning to make this year’s an even bigger bash.

It kicks off in the morning with the tapping of the ceremonial keg.

Oktoberfest organizar Ryan Wallock Zoomed in live to the Morning Show to talk with Emily Welker about the annual celebration of German heritage, food, music and fun happening this weekend.