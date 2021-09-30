Police seek help identifying person involved in Fargo South fight

1/3

2/3

3/3

FARGO (KVRR) – Police are asking for help in identifying a male involved in a fight during a football game at Fargo South High School.

The Sept. 24 fight broke out in the parking lot. Police say it was was not related to the football game.

Witnesses said a group of juveniles attacked another juvenile in the parking lot by the stadium and one adult was involved.

Thirty-eight-year-old Alicia Mayho of Fargo was arrested for resisting an officer. Two juveniles were also arrested; one for obstructing and the other for simple assault, preventing arrest, and assault on a peace officer.

School Resource Officers were already on scene and called for additional back up to deal with the fight.

Anyone with information about the person in the photo can call 701-235-4493 or text a tip with keyword FARGOPD to 847411.