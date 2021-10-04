Girl struck by semi in Crookston

CROOKSTON, Minn. (KVRR) – Police say a 10-year-old Crookston girl is in the hospital after being struck by a semi.

A 911 call came in at 5:30 Monday night at Broadway and Robert Street, which is part of U.S. Highway 2 in Downtown Crookston.

Police say she was struck while standing on the corner of the sidewalk by the semi trailer’s rear wheels while it was making a turn. She and her bike became tangled in the trailer’s wheels and the semi stopped about a block-and-a-half north of Robert Street.

The girl was taken to RiverView Health and flown to Fargo.

Crookston Police say alcohol does not appear to be a factor.

The crash is still under investigation by Crookston Police and the Minnesota State Patrol.