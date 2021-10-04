LIVE: Jack O’Lantern Spectacular at the Minnesota Zoo

Put some sparkle in your Halloween fun

Any day we get to talk about carving jack o’lanterns is a Ghoul Morning indeed, and there may be no better place to celebrate the art of pumpkin carving than the Minnesota Zoo.

The thousands of gourd-geous, artistic jack-o-lanterns are back on display again for the third annual Jack O’Lantern Spectacular at the zoo in Apple Valley, Minnesota.

Last year’s had to be called off because of the pandemic, but they’re making up for lost time now.

Zoo officials tap into some of the local talent from regional Minnesota artists to put on a heck of a light show for guests who come to walk the trails at night.

You can wander among the many jack o’lanterns from now through November 7th.

Tickets are on a timed basis, and zoo officials expect about a thousand guests to come through per hour each night.

The Minnesota Zoo’s Zach Nugent Zoomed in live to the Morning Show to talk with Emily Welker about the incredible jack o’lanterns on display, the crowds they’re expecting, the beautiful fall colors, and how the zoo animals react to the visitors.

For more information: