North Dakota electronics recycling company raises money for local animal shelter

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A Bismarck-based electronics recycling company is collecting people’s old tech at the Holiday Inn Fargo to help benefit a local animal shelter.

For every computer donated, North Dakota E–Waste is giving $5 to Homeward Animal Shelter.

The pandemic has been especially hard on animal shelters.

Homeward currently has 200 animals in its care and adoptions have slowed down.

The money raised Wednesday will go a long way toward caring for the animals until they find their new owners.

“We take the best care of them that we can while they’re with us, while they’re waiting for those forever homes, and that, of course, isn’t cheap. We pay for all their veterinary care, the food, the shelter itself just to take care of them. All that money goes right toward the animals, so it’s very important for us,” explained Homeward Marketing Director Heather Klefstad.

She says kitty litter, canned kitten food and Purina Kitten & Dog Chow are among the most-needed items at the shelter.

The fundraiser has now ended but people can still get rid of unwanted electronics or make a donation to Homeward.

Click here to schedule a drop off or electronic pick up appointment. Click here to donate to the shelter.